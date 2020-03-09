Govt to lower prices of essential food items: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government will provide maximum relief to the masses by lowering the prices of essential food items.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was far stronger today as compared to the previous one under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We neither did artificial work like the previous rulers did nor will ever do so. All the government stakeholders are united and are on the same page,” the CM said.

He maintained that those who spread false rumours had to face failure on every occasion.

The PTI government is taking along allied parties to smoothly run the government, he said. “Our intention is clear and we are going in the right direction. It is our foremost objective to make Punjab the best province and provide the masses with state-of-the-art facilities. We are all working with unity and will never give opportunity to anyone to complain,” the CM said.

Usman Buzdar maintained, “We will not tolerate any obstacle to be created in the path of ensuring progress and prosperity for the masses of the province. I have devoted the post of chief minister to provide service and comfort to the masses.”

He said that the under-developed areas were intentionally kept deprived of progress during the previous tenures. The PTI government has focused its all-out attention on ensuring the progress of far-flung areas as well,” he said.

The CM said, “We will also safeguard the rights of farmers in the current year. We paid full reward to the farmers previously and will do so in future also.” The process of wheat purchase will be done earlier in the current year as compared to the previous year.

The computerised revenue record project will be launched at the village level and initially in 14 Qanoongoi areas’ pilot projects will be started, he concluded.

coronavirus: Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has taken effective precautionary measures to save the masses from the dangers of coronavirus and the control room set up at the Primary and Secondary Health Department is working round the clock. “We have also the facility to diagnose coronavirus and health and allied departments are standby and vigilant all the time,” he stated.

With the grace of Allah Almighty not a single person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Punjab, he said. The preventive measures chalked out by World Health Organization (WHO) are being implemented in letter and spirit, the CM added.

The situation in Punjab is normal and it is being monitored 24 hours. He maintained the relevant cabinet committee by holding its meetings on a daily basis had taken stock of the situation and had also undertaken necessary preventive measures. “We have provided Rs236 million for purchasing the required equipment,” the CM said. Punjab government initiated pre-emptive measures many days before coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan, he said, adding a working group had also been constituted for the purpose,” concluded Usman Buzdar.

condolence: Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the death of mother of PTI senior leader Dr Babar Awan.

Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathies for the bereaved family members. He also prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.