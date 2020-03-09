close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
A
APP
March 9, 2020

Jashan-e-Baharan from March 26

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A week long Jashan-e-Baharan festival would be celebrated from March 26 at Allama Iqbal Park located at Shamsabad Double Road, Rawalpindi.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood while talking to this agency said that all available resources were being utilized to provide a healthy environment to the people. He said PTI government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people. A flower show, musical gala and other events would be part of the festivities.

