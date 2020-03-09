Canada shock Fiji in Vancouver Sevens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Canada scored two late tries to topple Fiji 26-21 on Saturday as they emerged unbeaten from pool play to book a Cup quarter-final clash with Spain at the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series. Canada trailed 14-12 in the second half but capitalised when Vilimoni Botitu was given a yellow card. That led to Pat Kay scoring the go-ahead try, with Justin Douglas sprinting for a final try to seal it.
