Mon Mar 09, 2020
March 9, 2020

Canada shock Fiji in Vancouver Sevens

March 9, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Canada scored two late tries to topple Fiji 26-21 on Saturday as they emerged unbeaten from pool play to book a Cup quarter-final clash with Spain at the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series. Canada trailed 14-12 in the second half but capitalised when Vilimoni Botitu was given a yellow card. That led to Pat Kay scoring the go-ahead try, with Justin Douglas sprinting for a final try to seal it.

