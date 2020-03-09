Economy pawned to IMF terms: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the rulers by accepting the IMF terms have mortgaged the country’s economy, adding even the PML-N did nothing for the masses during its tenure.

He said it was strange that representatives of the IMF were negotiating with those people in the government who were themselves part of the IMF.

Addressing the party’s jialas at the residence of PPP Lahore President Haji Azizur Rehman Chan in the provincial metropolis on Sunday, he said the incompetent rulers cannot run the country, adding the situation is worsening.

He said all segments of society have to join hands with him for making Pakistan a prosperous and developed nation. If people want prosperity of labourers, farmers, students, women, and poor people, they would have to become voice of the PPP, he added.

He said whenever people of Punjab and Lahore supported the PPP, it came to power and the party had worked for the masses welfare. He said Lahore accorded an unprecedented welcome to Benazir Bhutto in 1986 when she returned to the country.

During the Bilawal’s address, a large number of party workers were not allowed to enter Chan’s residence who shouted slogans while demanding for a meeting with the party chairman. PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira during his address said the party chairman will visit every district of Punjab.