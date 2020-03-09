Need to develop academia-industry linkages stressed

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that developed countries have achieved fast economic growth by promoting academia-industry linkages and stressed that there was a great need in Pakistan to develop strong linkages between industrial sector and universities in order to solve problems of industries, accelerate industrialization and economic growth of the country.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at a job fair organized by NUST University. Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also present at the occasion.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed visited various stalls put up by over 80 organizations and also interacted with the students of NUST Business School, NUST School of Natural Science and NUST School of Social Sciences. He also held a meeting with Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector, NUST University and discussed with him matters for establishing incubation centres and promoting entrepreneurship in university students.

Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector, NUST University that efforts would be made in cooperation with ICCI to promote entrepreneurship in students so that instead of job seeker, they could become job creators for others and achieve a financially stable career. He also exchanged views with President ICCI on matters of mutual interest.