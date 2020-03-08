Butcher killed in Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: A butcher was killed on Saturday in the Wari area of Upper Dir district as his body was recovered from his residential flat in the area, police said.
They said that Bashir, hailing from Asbanr area of Lower Dir district, was running his own butcher shop in Wari for years.
The police said that they had taken the body into custody and shifted it to Wari hospital for post-mortem.
They also registered a case against unidentified killers and started investigations.
