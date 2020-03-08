close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

Butcher killed in Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

DIR: A butcher was killed on Saturday in the Wari area of Upper Dir district as his body was recovered from his residential flat in the area, police said.

They said that Bashir, hailing from Asbanr area of Lower Dir district, was running his own butcher shop in Wari for years.

The police said that they had taken the body into custody and shifted it to Wari hospital for post-mortem.

They also registered a case against unidentified killers and started investigations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan