PPP to launch protest against inflation, unemployment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has announced to launch a protest movement against the government on the issues of rising inflation, unemployment and anti-people economic policies.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself responsible for all the crisis in the country and even failed to make public the FIA report on Wheat and Sugar crisis, which proves that those who were responsible were the main hurdle in presentation of the report,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari while reacting to the statement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan with regard to wheat and sugar crisis. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the prime minister chairing the cabinet of NAB tinted ministers and those who were involved in wheat and sugar crisis were seen sitting on his right and left. He said the PPP questioned that why NAB was not allowed to take action against the PTI members. “The people were aware that non-implementation of references against those who sits under the umbrella of the PTI is NRO for them,” he said. He said the prime minister was more interested in protecting the interests of those who financed the election campaign and in the formation of the government. interest of those who invested on the PTI in the elections. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is active against the government’s anti-people economic policies, and the PPP will soon launch an anti-government movement giants the rising inflation, unemployment and anti-people economic policies.