British HC hopes England team to visit Pakistan soon

MANCHESTER: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian turner, while addressing a press conference here is hopeful that the England cricket team will soon visit Pakistan.

“The security situation in Pakistan has improved immensely. Recent tours by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) are proof that the security situation in Pakistan getting better.”

“Fifteen English players are playing Pakistan Super League (PSL), hopefully English team will soon visit Pakistan too,” he further added.

He said: “The resumption of British Airways and change of travel advice for Pakistan in almost five years will allow British citizens to travel by road to the north of Pakistan and experience what this beautiful country has to offer.”

The high commissioner said economy is key to Pakistan’s future. “UK is one of Pakistan’s biggest trading partners only behind US and China. Current trade volume between the two countries is very low. My ambition is to double it during my tenure.

“We will support Pakistan’s economic growth through our state’s Departments for International Development. The UK companies and investors would explore the potential of investments in clean energy, combating climate change, health, education and tourism sectors in Pakistan,” he added

Dr Christian turner was on a two day visit to Britain where he was to visit Manchester, Bradford and Leeds. During his visit he will be meeting diverse entrepreneurs of different communities and especially Pakistani diaspora.