close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
HN
healthday news
March 8, 2020

Vegetarian meal

Islamabad

HN
healthday news
March 8, 2020

Thinking of grilling dinner tonight? Meat and other animal products don’t have to be on the menu. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

* Grilling veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs.

* Making macaroni and cheese and potato salad with egg-free and dairy-free substitutes.

* Making Caesar salad dressing with nuts, nutritional yeast and soy sauce, instead of anchovies

* Baking homemade kale chips instead of potato chips.

* Grilling fresh fruit for dessert, or enjoying dairy-free ice cream.

Latest News

More From Islamabad