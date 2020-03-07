Reunion of old boys of Muslim School today

Rawalpindi: A get-together of the former students of Government Muslim Higher Secondary School No. 1 (earlier Muslim High School no. 1), Saidpur Road, will be held today (Saturday) at the school premises, at 4 p.m.

All the former students (of any session) of the Government Muslim High School No. 1, are invited to attend the reunion party. For further information contact Syed Anis Ahmed on cellphone no. 0333-5152553 and Muaz Malik on cellphone no. 0332-5222113.