Reunion of old boys of Muslim School today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: A get-together of the former students of Government Muslim Higher Secondary School No. 1 (earlier Muslim High School no. 1), Saidpur Road, will be held today (Saturday) at the school premises, at 4 p.m.
All the former students (of any session) of the Government Muslim High School No. 1, are invited to attend the reunion party. For further information contact Syed Anis Ahmed on cellphone no. 0333-5152553 and Muaz Malik on cellphone no. 0332-5222113.
Rawalpindi: A get-together of the former students of Government Muslim Higher Secondary School No. 1 (earlier Muslim High School no. 1), Saidpur Road, will be held today (Saturday) at the school premises, at 4 p.m.
All the former students (of any session) of the Government Muslim High School No. 1, are invited to attend the reunion party. For further information contact Syed Anis Ahmed on cellphone no. 0333-5152553 and Muaz Malik on cellphone no. 0332-5222113.