Hungarian envoy visits GCU

LAHORE:Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Mr Istvan Szabo visited Government College University (GCU) on Friday to pay tribute to the college’s (now university) founder principal and Hungarian national, Prof Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner (1840-1899).

The Ambassador along with the Counselor of Hungary laid a floral wreath on the plaque of Dr Leitner at the university’s Bukhari Auditorium. GCU Faculty Deans Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt were also present.

The plaque of Dr Leitner as founder principal of Government College (GC) Lahore was also fixed at the university’s Bukhari Auditorium in 2015 in collaboration with the Embassy of Hungary.

Later, in a meeting with senior faculty members, Ambassador Istvan Szabo said it was a matter of great pride for them that Hungarian national Dr Leitner laid the foundation of modern education system in this part of the subcontinent. He appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and senior administration for keeping the Dr Leitner’s traditions alive at GCU Lahore. The ambassador said he had a great love and respect for Pakistani people because of their tradition, hospitality and history.