42 political, social figures join PML-Q

LAHORE :Forty-two political and social figures, including former federal minister Liaquat Bhatti, Asad Abbas Shah, 11 former Nazims and Naib Nazims, 11 present and former office-bearers of various bars called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha here Friday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

Talking on this occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the Pakistan Muslim League-Q doors were open for those who had left it. Pervaiz Elahi said, “We are playing our role as ally for prosperity of the people and solving the people’s problems, in coming LG elections we would field our candidates throughout Punjab and will continue to give surprise regarding more entrants.” He said that be it government front or political wrangling, we always take our colleagues along.

Leading leaders who joined the PML-Q included former federal minister for Communication and Works from Hafizabad Liaquat Abbas Bhatti, Muslim League former candidate for Provincial Assembly from Toba Tek Singh Asad Abbas Shah, Javed Goraya advocate President Ferozewala Bar Association, Qaiser Mukhtar Gujjar Secretary Ferozewala Bar Association, Muhammad Akram Butter, advocate former President, Sher Ahmad Warraich former President, Rehmat Ali Dhillon advocate former President, Rana Hidayat Ali advocate former President, Asif Bashir Mirza advocate former President, Akbar Chahal advocate former President, Shahid Mehmood advocate former Vice-President, Naeem Basra advocate, Ayyaz Safdar Sindhu advocate, Ahmad Sultan Cheema advocate former Vice-President, Nabeel Nabi former Nazim Town Samundari, Naeem Minhaar, Akhtar Sabir Naeem former Nazim Union Council, Khalid Lambardar former Nazim Union Council, Mujahid Muhammad Yaar Padhana social worker, Shafqat Mehmood former Nazim Union Council, Shehzad Hameed former Nazim Union Council, Abdul Hameed former Nazim Union Council, Tariq Lambardar candidate Nazim Union Council, Muhammad Yaar President PIDA, Zeeshan Ayyaz Natt Chairman Union Council, Abdul Manan Khokhar former Naib Nazim Union Council, Nadeem Arshad former Nazim Union Council, Rana Liaquat former councillor, Ejaz Ahmad Naib Nazim Union Council, Sanaullah former Nazim Union Council, Imran Manzoor candidate Nazim Union Council, Imran Nadeem advocate, social workers Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Anwar Lambardar, Wahab Toor advocate former Nazim Union Council Wadhu Chak, Mukhtar Alam social worker, Farooq former member Seuhra and others.