HabibMetro Bank, Bookme signs pact for e-Ticketing

KARACHI:HabibMetro Bank Limited (HMBL) and Bookme Tickets (Private) Limited (Bookme), Pakistan’s largest online ticketing platform for Airlines, Bus, Cinema and Events, announced today that they have signed an agreement to offer e-ticketing services to the Bank’s digital banking customers across Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Jawad Nasir – Head of Cards and ADC Business, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mr. Faizan Aslam – CEO and Founder, Bookme.pk, Mr. Usman Ashraf – COO, Bookme.pk and Ms. Khushnuma Jamal – Business and Products Manager, Bookme.pk, along with senior executives from both organizations.

This partnership aims to enable all HabibMetro Bank customers to enjoy a convenient experience to easily purchase discounted tickets for Bus, Airlines, Cinemas, and Events through the Bank’s mobile and internet banking channels.****