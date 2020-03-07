24 qualify for judicial exam

PESHAWAR: Twenty-four out of 404 candidates have qualified the Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/Alaqa Qazi conducted by the KP Public Service Commission. According to handout, 1502 applications were received in total for the vacant posts to be filled through the KPPSC which was conducted from 29.10.2019 to 06.11.2019. Total 404 candidates had appeared in the exam where 24 candidates have now qualified the written portion of exams by obtaining 33 percent marks in each individual paper while 50 percent marks in the aggregate as per prescribed syllabus. The qualified candidates would be called for Psychological/Aptitude Test and Viva Voce in due course, subject to their eligibility in all respects. The detailed marks certificates of failed candidates would be available on the Commission web/site (www.kppsc.gov.pk).