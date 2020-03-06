Ace detains record keeper

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Thursday arrested a record keeper of district registrar for his involvement in record tampering and preparing bogus documents. Shoukat Ali filed an application with the ACE stating that some land mafia members with the connivance of revenue staff prepared bogus documents of his plot located at Khiali bypass and sold it to another citizen. During the enquiry the allegation against record keeper Waleed were proved and the ACE team arrested the accused.