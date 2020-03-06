close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Ace detains record keeper

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Thursday arrested a record keeper of district registrar for his involvement in record tampering and preparing bogus documents. Shoukat Ali filed an application with the ACE stating that some land mafia members with the connivance of revenue staff prepared bogus documents of his plot located at Khiali bypass and sold it to another citizen. During the enquiry the allegation against record keeper Waleed were proved and the ACE team arrested the accused.

