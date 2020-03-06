Women’s achievements highlighted

LAHORE:The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) arranged International Women’s Day 2020 event, at FPCCI Lahore office for paying tribute to the women’s achievements and to highlight their needs and concerns.

Chief Guest of the event Parveen Sarwar appreciated women's role in economic progress of the country and said, “We are seeing women's role in every walk of life and their role in other sectors is praiseworthy.”

The goal of development cannot be achieved without the practical participation of women in economy, stated Parveen Sarwar appreciating the Regional Chairman FPCCI Dr Muhammad Arshad and Vice-President Roohi Rizwan for organising a momentous International Women’s Day 2020 event, he said it was encouraging to see that corporate sector was working for social sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Roohi Rizwan, FPCCI Vice-President said every day is women’s day, women’s rights are human rights and women empowerment should be encouraged. “Women’s Day is an historic day that demands the need to change our attitudes and approach towards gender discrimination,” she added.