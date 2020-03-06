close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Gold prices up Rs100/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs100/tola on Thursday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices in the local market rose to Rs94,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs86 to Rs80,761. In the international market, gold rates increased $6/ounce to $1,644/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, amid low purchasing power in Pakistan.

