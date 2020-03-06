Forex reserves rise to $18.869bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.869 billion during the week ended February 28 from $18.742 a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $166 million to $12.757 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.111 billion from $6.151 billion, the SBP reported.
