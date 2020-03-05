Interior Minister, S Korea envoy discuss coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met with the Ambassador of South Korea H.E Kwak Sung-Kyu at the Ministry of Interior.

"We have ensured proper scanning and checking at the airports", the Federal Minister said while discussing preventive measures being taken for the coronavirus outbreak in different countries of the world.

All borders are closed and we are making sure that all SOPs are followed to control the spread of this virus, the Minister added.

The Ambassador of South Korea appreciated the efforts done by the government of Pakistan to counter the problem of coronavirus. "People who were diagnosed with the virus are on their road to recovery", said Ijaz Shah.