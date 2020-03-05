19 suspects held during search operation

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police conducted grand search and combing operation in the areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan this search operation was also participated by personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Tarnol and surroundings. The officials nabbed 19 Suspects. They checked 300 persons by screening 100 houses. During the search operations officials nabbed 02 accused and recovered arm ammunition recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. “Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard” the DIG concluded.