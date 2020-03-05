PIMS halts biometric attendance in wake of Coronavirus threat

Islamabad : Biometric attendance of doctors and employees at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was suspended here Wednesday as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The measure has been taken on the recommendations of the Head of Clinical Department during a meeting with the Executive Director of PIMS, states an official circular. The order regarding suspension of biometric attendance has immediately taken effect and will remain in force for an indefinite period of time.

Meanwhile, the heads of the hospital’s various departments have been tasked to certify the attendance of staff working under them. Directions have also been used to ensure the availability of soaps and hand sanitizers in all departments.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to depute psychologists at airports to counsel passengers and to dispel the growing anxiety about the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to the media, the PM’s Special Assistant on National Health Services added that over 200 samples have been tested for Coronavirus so far, with only five having acquired the disease in Pakistan. “All five patients are fast recovering,” he added. Dr. Zafar also assured that the government is in touch with all Pakistani students and citizens in Wuhan and Hubei Province, and that border surveillance is being strengthened to prevent virus importation.

In another development related to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, presently posted as OSD in the Establishment Division, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Ministry of National Health Services. He has replaced Allah Bakhsh Malik, who has been notified to report to the Establishment Division. This is the third time in the PTI government’s tenure that the Health Secretary has been changed.