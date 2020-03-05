Mining issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unfortunately, in our country, most projects are expedited without planning. A village, Dandot, in Chakwal is famous for its mountains and hills enriched with natural minerals. However, the consistent digging of the subterranean surface there has left these mountains and hills hollowed.
We need to be careful when planning such work. And perhaps such mining projects should be moved to areas that are isolated from the population – lest the valley collapse and we face a catastrophe.
Raja Hassan Dandot
Chakwal
Unfortunately, in our country, most projects are expedited without planning. A village, Dandot, in Chakwal is famous for its mountains and hills enriched with natural minerals. However, the consistent digging of the subterranean surface there has left these mountains and hills hollowed.
We need to be careful when planning such work. And perhaps such mining projects should be moved to areas that are isolated from the population – lest the valley collapse and we face a catastrophe.
Raja Hassan Dandot
Chakwal