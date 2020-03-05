What a joke

This refers to the news story, ‘Govt writes to UK for Nawaz’s repatriation’ (Mar 4). The right course of action would have been for the government to approach the Lahore High Court first and obtain a verdict against Nawaz Sharif for violating the terms of his release. The communication to the UK, without completing the due legal process in the home country, is apparently meant for domestic consumption with the public getting impatient following virtual abandonment of the accountability drive.

It seems the government is not serious in bringing back Nawaz Sharif – and nor is the ex premier interested in returning. As Bilawal Bhutto mentioned, the PTI government itself gave an NRO to Nawaz Sharif and it now wants him back.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi