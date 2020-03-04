NAB’s plea against permanent exemption: LHC seeks Shahbaz Sharif, others’ reply till 24th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notice to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau, challenging the trial court orders of granting him permanent exemption from personal appearance in two cases.

Appearing on behalf of the NAB, a special prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari argued that Shahbaz Sharif was the prime suspect in two cases, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills but trial court on January 17 granted him permanent exemption fro­m appearance in the hearings of the two cases. He contended that under the law and laid down principle by superior courts, it was mandatory that the accused should personally appear to seek a relief of temporary or permanent exemption but this rule was not followed in Shahbaz’s case. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of the trial court being in violation of law.

During the course of hearing, the court asked the prosecutor to apprise it on the next hearing whether the trial could be continued in absence of the accused or not. Subsequently, the court issued notice to Shahbaz Sharif and sought reply till March 24 in this connection while adjourning the hearing.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued notice to Shahbaz and other respondents asking them to file replies by March 24.

On Jan 17, an accountability court in Lahore had allowed permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shahbaz Sharif till the final disposal of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases.