Gold prices fall Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates declined Rs150/tola in the local market on Tuesday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs92,150/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs128 to Rs79,004.

In the international market, gold rates depreciated $9 to $1,596/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.