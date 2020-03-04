Move to restrict workers rights flayed

More than 140,000 electricity workers of Wapda condemned the proposed move to impose restriction on the exercise of their fundamental right of freedom of association in violation of rights guaranteed under Article 17/A the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and ILO Convention No 87 & 98 pertaining to fundamental rights of freedom of association and collective bargaining of the workers.

Those conventions had been ratified by the government. It imposes an international obligation on the government to bring their laws and practices in conformity with those conventions. It was stated by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA, in a press statement issued on Tuesday. He highlighted that the electricity workers had been exercising their right to association since 1936 when this trade union was formed under the provision of Trade Union Act 1926. He demanded the government stop this proposed restriction on the workers; otherwise, the workers would be compelled to launch countrywide protest. He reminded the Prime Minister that the right to freedom of association was equally applicable not only to the workers to form their trade union, but also, political parties. He declared that workers employed had been maintaining cordial relations with the management through dialogue and performing the most hazardous nature of work at the risk of their lives to provide electricity to more than 25 million consumers.