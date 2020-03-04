close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

Gas supply cut off

Lahore

LAHORE:A team of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited carried out successful raids on different areas and took action against consumers involved in gas theft and illegal use. Two domestic meters were disconnected through which gas was being used in commercial setups at Walton. In a raid at Bhai Phero, a domestic meter was disconnected on account of commercial use in a milk shop.

