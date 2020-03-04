Gas supply cut off

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A team of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited carried out successful raids on different areas and took action against consumers involved in gas theft and illegal use. Two domestic meters were disconnected through which gas was being used in commercial setups at Walton. In a raid at Bhai Phero, a domestic meter was disconnected on account of commercial use in a milk shop.
LAHORE:A team of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited carried out successful raids on different areas and took action against consumers involved in gas theft and illegal use. Two domestic meters were disconnected through which gas was being used in commercial setups at Walton. In a raid at Bhai Phero, a domestic meter was disconnected on account of commercial use in a milk shop.