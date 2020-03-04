Pervaiz, Basharat discuss agenda

LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor's House here on Tuesday.

Both leaders discussed the Punjab Assembly’s proposed March 9 session agenda and exchanged views about legislation. The provincial law minister also consulted Pervaiz Elahi over discussion in the House about Orange Line Metro Train fare. He said that during the session, all parties’ input would be welcomed about Orange Line Metro Train fare and all political parties’ suggestions would be considered with an open heart. Parvez Elahi said that as a result of the measures taken by the government the prices of essential articles had started decreasing. The federal and Punjab’s ally governments will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people. All opposition should support the government in peoples’ welfare projects. He said the Muslims genocide in India and occupied Kashmir and oppression were condemnable and shameful. Reaction of Iran and other countries of the world to the Indian government’s measures is important, he said, adding the international community should stop Modi government from committing atrocities on Muslims living in India and occupied Kashmir.