Commerce online

E-Commerce is an opportunity to bring people in the mainstream and connect them with international markets through global online platforms. It can facilitate freelancers and start-ups run by young people, women and rural workers especially those involved in manufacturing/supplying local handicrafts.

I believe this is the break businesses are looking for in these tough economic times. Many institutions are now conducting trainings on e-commerce completely free of cost to build up the skills of youngsters and entrepreneurs which would help them to boost their profit returns even more. While capitalizing on such efforts, Pakistan can step up and take measures to increase the competitiveness of local e-commerce players, thereby enhancing their share in local and global trade.

Kanwal Ashraf

Islamabad