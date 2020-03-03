close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
AFP
March 3, 2020

13 killed as boat sinks in Brazil

AFP
March 3, 2020

SAO PAULO: At least 13 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror.

The ferry was taking about 70 passengers up the Jari River, a tributary of the Amazon, when it suddenly began to tip over Saturday around dawn.

Authorities said they had rescued 46 survivors. It was not clear exactly how many more passengers were missing. Search operations were ongoing, using helicopters, planes and rescue divers. The Brazilian navy said it had opened an investigation into the accident, whose cause was unknown.

