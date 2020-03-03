Murder accused arrested

NOWSHERA: An accused, who had allegedly killed his father in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district last month, was arrested in the Pabbi tehsil on Monday, police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police headed by the In-charge of Pabbi Police Station, Saidul Amin, raided the hujra of Nasir Khan in Dagai Jadeed and arrested the accused identified as Nooruddin Afridi. It was learnt that the accused had allegedly killed his father over a monetary dispute on February 13 and had gone underground in Pabbi.