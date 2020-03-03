50 clubs to feature in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: In all 50 leading clubs of Lahore will feature in forthcoming 36th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament. Matches will be of 20 overs and the event will be played on knockout basis. Without club identification no player will be play match of the tournament. As per tournament rules there should be one player up to 40 years age, one U-19 player while remaining should be up to 35 years of age in playing side.

The teams finalized for the tournament are: Apollo Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana, Shahfaisal Club, ricket Centre, Tauseef Club, Ghalib Gymkhana, Lahore Cricket Club, Model Town Greens, Lucky Stars Club, Township WhitesNew Ittefaq Club, Servis Club, Golden Stars Club, Stags Club, Khizra Club, Shining Club, Pindi Gym, Shaibi Club, Abdul Qadir Club, New Union Club, National Gym, Faran Gym, Model Town Gym, Lahore United Club, Wahdat Eaglets, Sabzazar Lions, Sabzazar Eaglets, Ideal Club, Shershah Club, Dar Club, Ravi Park Gym, Yuslim Club, Prince Club, Islampura Eaglets, Anwar Sports, Gulberg Eaglets, Mughalpura Greens, Baghbanpura Greens, NAdeem Memorial Club, Raja Club, Samnabad Club, Mian Iqbal Memorial Club, Paragon Club, Albilal Club, Young Lucky Star Club, Bright Morning Club, Bostan Gym, Muslimabad Gym, Servis Colts, Ravi Gymkhana.