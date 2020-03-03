‘Highlight economic aspects of Islam’

LAHORE:Religious scholars have stressed the need to work on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as per demands of modern age.

According to a press release, they were addressing international Seerat Conference organised by Punjab University’s Faculty of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre’s here Monday.

Aligarh Muslim University Islamic Studies’ Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen Mazhar Siddiqui and Prof Dr Ubaidullah Fahad Falahi, PU Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Director Institute of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi said we should elaborate the life of the Prophet (PBUH) in our way without adopting the way of Western scholars. He said there was a need to enhance our reading habits to write on the various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prof Dr Yasin Mazhar said some interpretations of Western scholars were based on rumours. He stressed the Islamic scholars to create awareness among people regarding economic aspects of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Ubaidullah Fahad Falahi said there was a need to give new narrative to Islamic movements. He said the meaning of various terminologies had changed and we must interpret various issues in a correct manner. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave special rights to women.

Expats: Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab Vice-Chairperson, Ch Waseem Akhtar has said that concrete steps are being taken for the timely solution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

According to a handout issued here Monday, it had been decided in a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bokhari.

He said that efforts would be made for the integration of OPC Portal and Pakistan Citizen Portal in order to push for one portal across the country. This step will help in resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis pertaining to federal departments smoothly, which is a milestone achieved for the service of overseas Pakistanis. Complaints of overseas Pakistanis will now be resolved via Pakistan Citizen Portal and the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal is already phenomenal as we know it. He said that for the provision of assistance to overseas Pakistanis, Police Facilitation Centre/Desk shall be established in at least five major cities of Punjab. DG (BE&OE) will provide the name of the cities as per diasporas frequency, MD (OPF) will maintain liaison with Punjab Police to allot piece of land in Lahore. Directions from chief secretary Punjab shall be given to all departments to attend the monthly review meetings of Overseas Pakistanis Commission.