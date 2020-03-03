Registration of 27 schools suspended for defying closure order

For violating the Sindh government’s decision on Sunday to keep all the public and private educational institutions closed till March 15 in the wake of coronavirus cases in Karachi, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Schools (Dirpis) suspended the registration of 27 privately managed schools that opened on Monday.

A statement issued by Dirpis Secretary Rafia Javed read that several inspection teams on the directives of the Dirpis director visited different parts of the city. They found that as many as nine private schools were functioning in various parts of Landhi and Korangi.

The schools that were open were the Iqbal Public School in Bilal Colony, Tauheed Public School in Korangi, Aims Public School in Korangi, Iqra Hadeeqa-tu-Atfal in Zaman Town, East City School in Landhi No 4, DSA Schooling System in Korangi, Kidzone School in Korangi, Star Kids School in Korangi, and ABC School in Korangi Likewise, around 18 schools were found functioning in other areas of Karachi.

They included the JB Memorial School in Gulbahar No 2, Pak Model School in Rizwia Society, Oxford Cambridge School in Nazimabad, Preston Grammar School in Rizwia Society, Al-Hadi International School in DHA, New Generation School in Surjani Town, Crescent School in Memon Goth and others.

“Over the violation of the Sindh government decision, the registration certificates of the schools opened on Monday have been suspended,” said Rafia, adding that Dirpis had also asked the relevant board chairman to take action against the schools.

The owners of the schools have been called to report to the directorate office on Tuesday (today). The decision about the permanent closure of the schools would be taken on the same day.