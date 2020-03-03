After the deal

The deal between the Taliban and the US has just been signed but doubts are already being raised about its chances of success. One of the main questions is how it will be able to heal the wounds inflicted on the Afghan people at large, and on children and women in particular. In conflicts, while it is mostly men who fight and die, or return incapacitated, it is children and women who bear the brunt of the conflict for a long time to come. Children become orphans, remain out of school, and become victims of abuse, child labour and malnutrition. Women lose their brothers, fathers, husbands, sons and – in the absence of any social security – end up taking care of the children and the elderly in the family. Lacking in education and skills, these women are at the mercy of the elements. Those who have not lost their dear ones in the battlefield, wait for the captured to be released.

The release of prisoners is an important clause in the recent deal. It is supposed to heal some wounds by enabling the prisoners of war to return home. However, it may not be as easy a task as some had imagined. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has asserted that the Afghan government has made no commitment to free 5 000 prisoners. He has, though, expressed his willingness to discuss this issue in the upcoming intra-Afghan talks. The negotiating teams are to be formed within days, and the expectations are high as the people in Afghanistan have shown much enthusiasm after the signing of the deal. Pakistan has welcomed the deal but Iran has been dismissive of these talks from the beginning.

For this kind of deal to succeed it is of utmost importance that both the Afghan government and the Taliban initiate their dialogues as early as possible. Any preconditions at the moment or unsavoury remarks may set the tone negatively and harm the progress that has been made to date. In this world of communication, it is not that difficult to trace family members and facilitate their reunion. There are many hopes attached to the deal but what will be most needed is for all stakeholders to accommodate each other’s concerns and embark on a new journey of peace for the people of Afghanistan, and for this region.