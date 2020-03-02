WHO satisfied with Pakistan’s response to coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed confidence in the way the Pakistani government is treating the coronavirus patients as per standardised clinical protocols.

The health agency also announced that it is stepping up provision of immediate support to the government so that preparedness and response measures are in place to handle the situation as it develops.

"I am impressed by the swift and diligent way the government has handled the crisis so far, and WHO is committed to support them every step of the way," said Representative of the WHO in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala.