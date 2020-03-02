Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1). Dear Sir, I have been working as an accountant in a multinational company for the last 15 years. I want to do LLB. After the degree I wish to start practice. Kindly, guide me where from should I get degree without attending classes because I cannot leave my job. (Naveed Muqarrab Ali- Gujrat)

Ans: I suggest you not do general law, this would be my first advice to you as you are an accountant and experienced. However, if you are still interested in doing law then you should consider doing corporate law or tax law and for this you can search the Internet to find which institutions offer such programmes.

Q2). Sir, I got 78% marks in Intermediate (Pre-Medical) after improvement of one year. I really wish to get in medical college but unfortunately due to high merit I am not able to make it. I have two career options in front of me now i-e; BS Psychology or DPT. Please let me know which one is best for me. I am confused which field should I opt for. Please advise me if any of these career options have a scope in Pakistan? (Jameela Yamin- Islamabad)

Ans: I will advise you to opt for 4-year honors in Microbiology or Biochemistry following which you will have many options to work in hospitals alongside doctors as a health specialist and pathologist who are in high demand.

Q3). Sir, my daughter is doing Bachelor’s (honors degree) in Microbiology. Please, advise what are the future prospects/scopes of this field? (Khizar Hayat, Rawalpindi)

Ans: I can tell you that this is a very innovative and emerging subject area. Therefore, once she finishes her Bachelor’s degree, I would recommend her to consider doing Master’s in Genetics or DNA Analysis which comes under Genomatics. This will enable her to work on research of different viruses alongside those who are working in developing new drugs for viruses and have huge demand.

Q4). Respected Mr Abidi, I am facing some problem in choosing an engineering field for me. So, I thought I should request you to please let me know if I should apply for Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering? Which field has a better scope? (Ghani Khan- Peshawar)

Ans: I suggest you should do Mechatronics which combines Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. It will give you an edge over single subject specialization. I advise you search the subject on the Internet for further details.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).