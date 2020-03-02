Three killed, nine injured in rain-related incidents

BISHAM/MARDAN: Three people were killed and nine others injured in different rain-related incidents in Shangla and Mardan districts, local and official sources said on Sunday.

The first incident was reported from the Shangla district. A landslide triggered by rain left two girls killed. The names of the victims could not be confirmed but they were stated to be 16 and 9, respectively. One person was left injured. An administrative official said non-food items were dispatched for the affected area. Two such incidents happened in the Mardan district where a girl was killed while eight others including children were injured. The Rescue 1122 official said the first incident of a house collapse occurred at Mohallah Chandar Par, Gujjar Garhi where the roof of the house of one Sardar Khan collapsed.

The 20-year-old Nadia died in the incident while 10 years old Nazia and wife of the owner of the house were injured. Elsewhere, the roof of a house collapsed at Nari Vala in Takhatbhai town.

The house was owned by Ihsan. Ihsan, his wife, his children Aliza, Zabihullah, Habiba and Sahar Gul were injured in the incident. Ambulances of the Rescue 1122 were rushed to the spot and rescue operation was launched. The injured were shifted to the hospital.