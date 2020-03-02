Emirates Group feels the heat of coronavirus spread

DUBAI: Emirates Group has started to feel the brunt of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 with a “measurable slowdown” in business, and has offered staff the option of taking paid or unpaid leave, foreign media reported, Sunday.

On Sunday, an Emirates spokesperson told a foreign media outlet: “We can confirm the email was sent to our employees around unpaid leave. Point to note – the leave we are asking employees to take is voluntary. It is at the employee’s discretion if they want to take it or not.”

The internal email was sent out recently to all Emirates staff, which includes more than 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots, according to a Reuters report.

“A particular challenge for us right now is dealing with the impact of the COVID-19. We’ve seen a measurable slowdown in business across our brands, and a need for flexibility in the way we work,” said the email, which was quoted in Reuters. The email also encouraged staff who have “accrued a significant balance of annual leave” to take paid leave. Emirates Group said it was also offering unpaid leave to employees in non-operational roles, and may extend the option to operational staff.