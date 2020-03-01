Man shot dead

DASKA: A man was shot dead in the area of Bombanwala police on Saturday.

Faisal Shahzad and his wife were on their way home when accused Nazir Ahmed and Naseer Ahmed allegedly opened fire at them. As a result, they were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital where Faisal Died. Police have registered a case.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Saturday. Naveed Ahmed and his wife were going to Warizabad when three robbers intercepted them and snatched Rs 8,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone. Meanwhile, thieves took away cash, cell phones and gold ornaments from Shahzad in the area of Motra police.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: An old man died in an accident in the area of City police on Saturday.

Abdul Majeed was on his way home when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, killing him on the spot.