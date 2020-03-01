Leeds hammer Hull despite Casilla’s suspension

LONDON: Leeds United made light of being without suspended goalkeeper Kiko Casilla as they overpowered Hull 4-0 on Saturday to keep pace with English Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Victory left second-placed Leeds just a point behind the Baggies and, significantly, put them eight clear of Fulham in third.

Only the top two clubs at the end of the regular season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

The eve of Saturday’s game had seen Casilla hit with an eight-match suspension after he was found guilty of using racist language towards Charlton’s Jonathan Leko during a Championship match on September 28.Casilla had denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission found the breach proven.