Body formed against price-hike

LAHORE : More than thirty representatives of trade unions, professional associations, youth and student groups, grassroots organisations and social movements came together to form a new organisation Awami Action Committee to counter the ever-increasing price hike which is affecting the masses most. The Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement convened a gathering of various organised segments of society on Saturday here at Safma for a discussion on the challenges being faced by ordinary Pakistanis to draw up a people’s agenda for the economy. It was decided that together they will protest not just against price-hike but also against privatisation and unemployment. They have announced to give a people’s budget as opposed to the ‘anti-people’ budget expected in June. They have announced a big rally on April 5 in Lahore. Among those who attended the meeting were representatives of Haqooq e Khalq Movement, Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association, Progressive Students Collective, All Pakistan Trade Union Federation, All Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation, Punjab PWD Employees Association, PFUJ, Women Democratic Front, Pakistan Kissan Rabta Committee, National Trade Union Federation, Bhatta Mazdoor Union, and many more.