AIOU to promote art of writing research papers

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a day-long seminar on ‘Art of Writing a Research Paper’ on Tuesday at its Academic Complex.

The event consists of two sessions; one is structure of a typical research article and discussion on the key elements of the research paper while the second will be knowledge of statistical data analysis techniques and interpretation of results.

It will provide a platform to the researchers to get basic know-how of the art of writing a research paper for making their research work up to the mark.

This is the part of the University’s regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits and to promote research culture in the country. The seminar will enable the graduate students for developing their research works into publishable literature. It is being arranged by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).