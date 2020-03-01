FFC’s building construction begins

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (FFC) has officially started the construction of the Marketing Group building FFC Tower with a groundbreaking ceremony, a statement said.

Guest of honour, FFC Chief Executive and Managing Director lieutenant general Tariq Khan (retd) unveiled the commemorative plaque. He, along with General Manager Marketing Ather Javed, and other dignitaries from FFC performed a ceremonial ground digging to officially start off the construction.

The 12 story FFC Tower, which was being constructed by Imperium Hospitality (Pvt) Ltd would be completed in three years. FFC chief executive said the construction of this new building represents FFC’s commitment to continue its journey towards progress and rendering services to the country.

GM marketing thanked the chief executive for fulfilling this long awaited dream of the Marketing Group.

Senior Manager-CSR (Civil Works), Brig Arshad Mehmood (retd) presented details of the project and CEO Imperium Hospitality Sheraz J Monnoo said the building would be constructed on world-class standards. He assured that their company was committed to complete the project in time.