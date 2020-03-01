Delhi riots to lead to Indian Muslims radicalisation, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the New Delhi carnage and state-sponsored terrorism in India would lead to the radicalisation of 200 million Indian Muslims just like those of Kashmir.

“In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris,” the Prime Minister remarked on Twitter.

He also shared the images from New Delhi depicting the children mourning over dead bodies of their slain parents, injured lying on streets, Muslim families fleeing the area, ransacked houses, gutted mosque and markets. “I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also,” he cautioned.