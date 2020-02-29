36th International Gastroenterology Conference: President asks for efforts, precautionary steps to contain coronavirus outbreak

PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi on Friday underlined the need for making collective efforts for taking precautionary measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus virus which had crept into over 51 countries.

He was addressing the 36th International Gastroenterology Conference organized by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. The president said each segment of the society, including doctors, media and, above all, prayer leaders who could use podiums of mosques as a social intervention to raise awareness and educate masses about precautionary measures against the coronavirus in the light of teachings of Islam which laid great emphasis on cleanliness.

He said there was no need to panic and things were very much under control, adding, the Ministry of Health had reported only two coronavirus cases. He hoped that this particular crisis would subside with the passage of time as people would get educated and start adopting extra precautionary interventions.

President Arif Alvi recalled that heatstroke in Karachi a few years back claimed several lives, but the issue became less severe later as people started taking precautionary measures. He said social etiquettes like covering mouth with hands or protective mask while coughing was already imbibed in our culture. “Our Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) was a role model and torchbearer and provided guidance to the entire humanity in every aspect of life. “Being a Muslim, we make ablution five times a day, cleansing mouth and hands which was also a recommended practice among precautionary measures. One can take extra measures by washing hands more frequently or by using soap,” he added.

The president said one should not be shy of wearing a protective mask due to concern that people may call him or her timid. “Using protection mask was a noble deed like Sadqa Jaria to protect other individuals from being infected with the coronavirus,” he argued. He urged the people to avoid social gatherings if they have symptoms of cough, influenza or shortness of breath, adding, such instances can be conveniently traced in Islamic history. He said several countries had already adopted strict precautionary measures with Iran imposing ban on Friday congregations and Saudi Arabia banning the entry of Zaireen coming for Umra.

Besides, the president said, hepatitis had emerged as a big challenge because about eight to nine percent of people were suffering from the disease which was mostly caused due to consumption of contaminated food. He asked doctors to educate the people about prevention of the liver-related diseases besides prescribing curative measures. He added that malnutrition and stunting were also big issues confronting our society. Arif Alvi made a practical demonstration on occasion by showing soap and protective mask to participants and urging them to use them as precautionary measures against the possible spread of coronavirus. The president lauded the organizers for arranging an informative conference on gastroenterology. He hoped would it would help experts for evolving consensus on making recommendations to overcome the diseases related to stomach. He appreciated the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan for its outstanding performance in the field of medical sciences. He expressed happiness that MRCP examination that used to be conducted in UK would now be taken in Pakistan.