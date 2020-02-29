close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

Jalozai scheme allottees to get possession letters in April

National

 
February 29, 2020

PESHAWAR: Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali said Friday the allottees would get possession letters of their plots at the Jalozai Housing scheme in April. In a meeting, Dr Amjad asked Pesco chief Amjad Khan to start work on establishment of a grid station for the housing scheme. He said that 80 percent work had been completed on the scheme being constructed on 10,000 kanals of land. The minister asked the Pesco chief to ensure timely completion of the grid station for the housing scheme and said the government would ensure that establishment of the grid station would not face any shortage of funds.

