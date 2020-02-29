‘FDA striving to protect environment by planting saplings’

FAISALABAD: A team of under-training officers of 29th Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management Lahore on Friday called on FDA DG Sohail Khawaja in connection with their study tour here.

The officers included Raheel Tariq (Foreign Service), Munir Ahmad (Custom), Muhammad Asif (Inland Revenue) and Abdul Rasheed (Petroleum Division), visited here for the preparation of study report on the topic of ‘Green Faisalabad’. The FDA DG welcomed the officers and apprised them of the various initiatives and measures taken for the Green Faisalabad. He said that different district departments, including FDA, were endeavoring for the protection of environment through maximum tree plantation. He termed the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan as revolutionary step and said the Pakistan was confronting the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution and conscious efforts were being made to make the tree plantation campaign result-oriented.

He informed that Faisalabad was an industrial city and a number of hazards were being faced in connection with pollution and departmental measures were being taken to overcome these issues. The FDA DG said that trees were planting around industries, road sides, parks, educational and health institutions and other public places for which district administration, PHA, FDA and Forests Department were actively performing to make the Faisalabad green. Highlighting the performance of the FDA in the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, he told that wide range tree plantation had been carried out at FDA City Housing Scheme site with establishment of 69 fruit parks here. He informed that Urban Forests was also been established at 10 acres land in the FDA City following the initiatives of district administration.