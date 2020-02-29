Ahsan Iqbal submits passport to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of PML-N and ex-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal surrendered his passport and Affidavit at the NAB Rawalpindi on Friday. The NAB had asked him to submit his passport and Affidavit at the NAB office as per directives of the courts.

While talking with the newsmen, Ahsan Iqbal said: “I was used to appearing before the NAB whenever it called and even also with fracture in arm and always cooperated with them,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal said he and Shahid Khaqan always used to appear before the NAB. “We were cooperating with NAB though NAB arrested us,” he said.

He said the government was now getting benefit from the projects which were started during the PML-N tenure but we were being treated as accused for initiating the projects. “All was being done against us on the behest of Imran Khan,” he said. He said the NAB was silent against those who were involved in the flour and sugar crisis because all those were under the umbrella of Imran Khan.