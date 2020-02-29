18 culprits arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 18 persons during its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered snatched mobile phone, cash, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Following directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Khana Police arrested two accused Muzmal Shahzad and Akash Khalid and recovered looted cash and 50-liter alcohol from their possession. Shams Coloney police arrested accused Muhammad Waqas and recovered snatched mobile phone, while police also arrested accused Muhammad Pervez and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Rizwan Masih and recovered five bottles wine from him, Secretariat police arrested accused Mateen Waheed and recovered one wine bottle from him.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused Sajjid, Shahid, Noman, and Pervez and recovered one Kalashnikov, one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Saddam and Kamran and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.